LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile, Carlos Arturo Quientero, Torrance

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, county services bureau, is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing juvenile, Carlos Arturo Quintero. Mr. Quintero was last seen on Friday, March 20, about 3 p.m., near the 1000 block of West Carson Street, in the city of Torrance.

Carlos is described as a 15-year-old male Hispanic juvenile, 6’00”, 140 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a black glasses, a white T-shirt, green scrubs, and red shorts.

Mr. Quintero has a mental health disorder, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, County Services Bureau at 213-974-8000 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

Like this: Like Loading...