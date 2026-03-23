Supervisors Motion Aims to Protect Small Businesses and Boost Economic Resiliency

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors March 18 approved a motion to strengthen protections for small businesses and bolster economic resiliency through the establishment of a permanent, ongoing fund in response to the Trump administration’s federal immigration enforcement, tariffs, and other economic disruptions.

The motion builds on a June 17, 2025, board action introduced by chair Solis directing county departments to assess the economic effects of immigration enforcement activity. That action followed reports of workplace raids that resulted in workforce losses, reduced customer traffic and declining revenues for local businesses.

A subsequent economic impact report, conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, found that nearly 60% of surveyed small businesses were concerned about their ability to maintain their workforce in the coming months, while 44% reported revenue losses exceeding 50%. The report also found that immigration enforcement activity contributed to a broader climate of fear that reduced consumer activity and discouraged residents from visiting local businesses.

The motion directs the Department of Economic Opportunity, in collaboration with the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and other county departments, to develop a framework for a permanent business interruption fund to support small businesses impacted by economic disasters, including natural disasters, public health emergencies and immigration enforcement activity. It also calls for the creation of a flexible, low-interest loan program through the county’s economic development trust fund, with a focus on reaching the most impacted communities.

Both programs would be paired with culturally competent, multilingual technical assistance to help small businesses access capital, improve financial literacy and navigate application processes. The motion also calls for evaluating eligibility requirements across county-supported disaster funding programs to reduce barriers and improve access for microbusinesses, immigrant-owned businesses and those operating in cash-based economies.

county departments are expected to report back to the Board within 90 days with implementation plans and recommendations.

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