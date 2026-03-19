Hahn Honors Catalina Hinojosa as 2026 Woman of the Year

County Supervisor Janice Hahn, on March 9, honored Catalina Hinojosa, founder and CEO of the San Pedro Recovery Alliance, as her 2026 Woman of the Year.

“Like so many women across Los Angeles County, Catalina faced daunting challenges in her own life,” said Hahn. “After the heartbreaking loss of her mom, she struggled and eventually found herself incarcerated. For most of us, that might seem insurmountable — but not for Catalina.”

Hinojosa’s journey is one of resilience, redemption and service. After the loss of her mother, she faced significant personal challenges that eventually led to her incarceration. Determined to turn her life around, Hinojosa rebuilt her future while in custody. She achieved sobriety, earned her GED, began taking college classes, and found strength through her church community while helping fellow detainees.

Following her release, Hinojosa continued her transformation with the support of community programs and mentors, including Homeboy Industries. Inspired by the compassion and encouragement that helped her rebuild her life, she honored the support she received by helping others facing similar struggles.

Through Homeboy Industries, Hinojosa worked for Project 180, where she learned homeless case management. Then she worked for the People Concern, where she worked getting people from tents to housing.

RLN published a profile on Hinojosa in 2023, when she had worked as a homeless outreach worker for Homeless Healthcare LA for two years. Prior to that she worked in homeless services for six years. At that time, she said, “You have to really want to reach these people. There’s no set way to run into a person who’s sleeping on a street, but if you walk up to them like a normal person and treat them like a normal person, with a lot of humanity, they respond a lot more.”

Today, as the founder and CEO of the San Pedro Recovery Alliance, Hinojosa leads efforts to support formerly incarcerated individuals, people struggling with addiction, and people experiencing homelessness. Her organization provides connections to transitional housing and re-entry services, as well as access to medical care, employment support, mental health resources and life skills training.

While accepting the award, Catalina Hinojosa thanked Hahn and said the recognition “reminds me that people really do believe in second chances.

“This award is for everyone who has fallen but found the strength to rise again,” continued Hinojosa.

Hahn presented the award to Hinojosa during the annual Women of the Year celebration hosted

by the Los Angeles County commission for women. Each year, members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors select a Woman of the Year from their district. Hahn selected Hinojosa in recognition of her inspiring personal journey and her dedication to helping others rebuild their lives.

“Against all odds, Catalina forged a new path for herself and altered her own destiny,” Hahn

said. “She saw the power that compassion and encouragement from others had in her own recovery, and she wanted to pass that on. Catalina is an inspiration and the work she does every day is changing lives in the Harbor Area.”

The Woman of the Year awards ceremony was held in the ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Hinojosa accepted her award from Hahn on stage in front of a crowd of hundreds, including her children.

Details: https://www.sanpedrorecoveryalliance.com/

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