Revitalization or Waiting Game?

The Ownership Reality Behind Downtown San Pedro

By Devonte Barr, Columnist



Downtown San Pedro, with its vacant storefronts and low-rent offers, can feel like a place constantly on the cusp of revitalization. Yet who decides when — or if — that change happens? The answer lies in ownership.

Of the 804 parcels in downtown San Pedro’s Improvement District, only 5% are publicly owned. The remaining 95% sit in private hands, often concentrated among a relatively small number of entities. One of the most significant is Jerico Development, which owns and operates more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial space, including several historic buildings, and is spearheading the West Harbor waterfront project.

Property and Business Improvement Districts (PBIDs), like San Pedro’s, operate under a 1994 state law and are funded through mandatory assessments on property owners within designated boundaries. These districts are governed by boards composed exclusively of property owners or their representatives, who make decisions about security, graffiti removal,, marketing strategy and redevelopment timelines — without direct input from residents, renters, or everyday shoppers.

When landlords control multiple properties, the financial incentives shift. Vacancies can become strategic — a calculated wait for higher-paying tenants rather than a rush to fill space with local operators. Consolidated ownership spreads risk across portfolios. What looks like stagnation from the sidewalk can look like patience on a balance sheet.

Downtown’s future will be debated in meetings and promoted in press releases, but its immediate reality is shaped more quietly — through property records, lease negotiations, and decisions about whether to lower rent or hold the line.

The question isn’t whether revitalization is happening.

It’s who it’s happening for.

But that question — important as it is — isn’t the whole story.

Ownership determines leverage. It doesn’t eliminate the other half of the equation.

Concentrated property control creates a single structural force. Distributed community energy creates another. The tension between them is what actually shapes a downtown — not master plans or marketing campaigns, but the daily friction between what landlords can afford to wait for and what residents are willing to live with.

Improvement districts can coordinate services, fund security and market a vision. What they cannot manufacture is the pattern of habits that makes a place feel occupied rather than managed. Foot traffic. Word of mouth. The difference between a block that feels watched and one that feels alive. That only exists if people treat the space like it belongs to them, whether the deed says so or not.

This isn’t sentiment. It’s structural. Property value doesn’t come from ownership alone — it comes from demand, and demand comes from use. A coffee shop that stays open past eight doesn’t survive on optimism. It survives because enough people consistently show up to justify the hours. Safety doesn’t come from surveillance. It comes from density, familiarity and eyes on the street.

Downtown isn’t just a collection of parcels. It’s a pattern of habits. And habits, unlike leases, can’t be negotiated behind closed doors.

If concentrated ownership shapes leverage, the only real counterweight is concentrated participation.

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