ALERT: Public Meeting, June 18 on Proposed Use of San Pedro’s Demolished Courthouse Lot on 6th Street

The Port of LA High School or POLAHS, a charter school, would like to expand and the county has proposed allowing POLAHS to build a new gymnasium and other additions to the school on the courthouse site.

This meeting will be an oppotunity for the community to engage in a public process before permanent decisions are made regarding this property. The courthouse site will shape the future of downtown San Pedro. Such a significant decision requires broad public engagement, transparent economic analysis, and careful consideration of multiple development alternatives.

Requests:

A formal public outreach and community engagement process regarding the courthouse site

Independent economic impact and feasibility studies for alternative uses, including hospitality and mixed-use development

Public hearings with downtown stakeholders, residents, and business owners

Transparency regarding all negotiations, proposals, and redevelopment considerations related to the property

San Pedro has a rare opportunity to think boldly about its future. This site presents the possibility to be developed in a way that maximizes community benefit, economic vitality, and public accessibility for businesses, residents, and future generations.

Time: 5 p.m., June 18

Venue: POLAHS, Multi Purpose Room, 250 W 5th St, San Pedro