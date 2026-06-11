Obituary Olga Heidi Barragan October 26, 1966 -April 27, 2026

Olga Heidi Barragan, loving wife, daughter and mother, left this Earth on April 27, 2026.

Olga, “Heidi” was born on October 26, 1966 to her parents, Maria and Salvador Robledo. Heidi lived 59 beautiful years and was surrounded with love by those she cherished most in her final moments.

Heidi’s passion for life and the special love she gave will be carried on forever by her husband, Larry, son, Brandon, and daughter, Chelsea and fur baby, Sophie.

Heidi’s heartfelt devotion to the arts left a lasting imprint on the students and children she worked with at the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Music School and A Place Called Home in South Central Los Angeles. Heidi and her husband, Larry are the original founders of the Klassics for Kids Car Show at Calas Park in Carson, California which benefits children’s sports and art programs.

Heidi’s 15 plus years of contribution towards the labor movement and organizations such as the Maritime Trades Department Southern California Ports Council, The Los Angeles/ Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition Labor Day Parade, will forever leave a positive impact on the members, families, and community she served.

Heidi, your special warmth, devotion, and love as a wife, mother, daughter and friend will forever be missed and cherished by everyone you touched. Your light continues to shine bright even after your spirit has gone.

Memorial service was held Saturday, June 6 at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.

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