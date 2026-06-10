City of Rancho Palos Verdes to Pay Tribute to Late Founder Ken Dyda

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes will pay tribute on July 7 to city founder and longtime former Mayor and Councilmember Kenneth J. Dyda, whodied in January following a brief illness.

Mr. Dyda, 94, will be honored with video tributes and remarks from elected officials, community leaders, and members of the public that evening during the city council meeting. The public meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel, @rpvchannel33. A reception will follow.

Mr. Dyda’s private funeral was held June 6 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, where he was a longtime parishioner. A native of New Jersey, he moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in 1961 with his wife, Lorraine, residing in their Grandview Estates home overlooking the “Queen’s Necklace” view of Santa Monica Bay until his death. The aerospace engineer became active in the Save Our Coastline movement that led to the incorporation of the City of Rancho Palos Verdes in 1973, the year he was elected to the inaugural city council. He went on to serve a combined 18 years on the council until 2022, including two turns as mayor in 1978-79 and 2016.

“Ken Dyda dedicated his life to preserving the beautiful community that generations of residents have enjoyed since he and others succeeded in their long-fought effort to incorporate the City of Rancho Palos Verdes,” said Mayor Paul Seo. “His vision and life’s work are written into the heart of our community, and his legacy will continue to guide us forward.”

Mr. Dyda led or played a significant role in countless city projects and initiatives overthe decades. He sat on over two dozen commissions and committees, co-founding the Rancho de los Palos Verdes Historical Society. His dedication to addressing the Portuguese Bend Landslide was a particular passion. Mr. Dyda authored pieces of state legislation that modified the voting process for incorporation and led to the creation of geological hazard abatement districts, of which there are over 50 statewide today. The Rancho Palos Verdes Civic Center was renamed in his honor in September 2022 to recognize his tremendous legacy of service to RPV.

“Ken Dyda was a friend of mine and a professional colleague who cared deeply about his family, friends, community, and faith,” said City Manager Ara Mihranian. “He was civic-minded and believed in giving back to his community by volunteering countless hours of his life and personally investing in the City he lived in. Ken’s profound dedication to the community he lived in and founded has left an indelible mark for generations to come.”

In addition to his civic accomplishments, Mr. Dyda had a long career in aerospace, including 35 years at North American Aviation (now The Boeing Co.) and five years at Northrop Grumman, managing the flight simulation labs for both companies. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, did graduate-level study in math, physics, and astrodynamics at UCLA, and was an instrument-rated private pilot. Mr. Dyda consulted with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the U.S. Naval Training Devices Center, the U.S. Air Force, and Flight Safety Inc. Among numerous professional affiliations and accomplishments, he lectured at Cambridge University and was recognized on the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Wall of Honor.

Mr. Dyda is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years, Lorraine. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly; son, Bruce, and daughter-in-law, Debra; granddaughter Melinda and her husband, Kelly, and great-granddaughters Kaitlyn and Emily; and granddaughter Megan and her husband, Eric.

After his final term on the city council ended in December 2022, Mr. Dyda remained active in city matters, speaking at council meetings and visiting and speaking to Mr. Mihranian weekly until his health declined.

In October 2025, Mr. Dyda was paid a surprise visit at his home by a group of 40 city and community leaders who wished him a happy 94th birthday. It was a joyous and memorable moment for all who attended. He was in great spirits, expressing his delight and gratitude for the birthday surprise and wasting no time diving into the latest city issues, including the landslide.

Those who wish to honor Mr. Dyda with a monetary donation may contribute to the newly formed RPV Community Foundation, the city’s nonprofit which will alleviate costs burdened by the city for capital projects and support programming to enrich the quality of life in RPV. The donation link is available on the city website at rpvca.gov/foundation.