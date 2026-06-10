Coalition Demands ICE-Free World Cup as Protesters Rally Outside SoFi Stadium

By Mark Friedman, RLNews contributor

One hundred and fifty community residents, activists, and members of UNITE Local 11 joined a June 7 protest days ahead of the opening World Cup games to demand that no ICE agents be present.

The Boycott Home Depot coalition has been protesting Home Depot’s permission to allow ICE agents on their property to detain suspected undocumented day laborers.

Home Depot has been one of the sites statewide where ICE officials have targeted immigrant workers, arresting hundreds throughout California and violating their liberties and legal rights.

The Boycott Home Depot Coalition says it’s standing in solidarity with the 2,000 United Local 11 union members who work as support staff at SoFi Stadium. The union is fighting for higher wages and the right to strike if ICE enters UNITE-organized workplaces.

ICE has offered its services to Inglewood police, and the Inglewood City Council just voted to purchase $6 million in drones, cameras, and riot equipment.

The action included members of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), Union del Barrio, unionists from the Roofers and Waterproofers local, the International Association of Machinists, and high school and college students.