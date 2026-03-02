DPSS Promotes Guidance on How to “Keep Your Benefits”

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services or DPSS, in partnership with the Board of Supervisors and community stakeholders, has initiated an extensive outreach effort to help residents understand the new changes to eligibility, reporting, and renewal requirements resulting from state and federal policy updates associated with House Resolution 1 (H.R. 1).

The “Keep Your Benefits” campaign is a countywide, multilingual, culturally responsive, and immigrant-inclusive public information initiative designed to inform residents about the new policy changes and how they may affect CalFresh and Medi-Cal Programs. Campaign materials are available in Armenian, Cambodian, Chinese, English, Farsi, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

The campaign provides timely, accurate, and accessible information to help reduce confusion, as multiple policy changes are being implemented simultaneously. Outreach efforts include public webinars, short informational videos, digital graphics, and coordinated messaging distributed through DPSS communication channels, partner county departments and key community stakeholders.

The campaign also explains what current beneficiaries must do, such as completing recertifications and renewals, to maintain access to essential programs and services. DPSS encourages individuals and families to stay informed, stay connected, and take the appropriate steps needed to keep their benefits active.

DPSS has launched a dedicated “Keep Your Benefits” webpage that serves as a central hub for information on federal and state changes impacting eligibility for CalFresh and Medi-Cal. Additional resources, including a directory of local food banks and pantries, are also available on the department’s Food for Thought webpage.

Details: Visit DPSS website or call 866-613-3777

Like this: Like Loading...