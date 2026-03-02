Bartlett Center Updated as Beacon House Catering Expands to Public Facing Services

Assemblymember Mike Gipson Tours Beacon House

In February, Beacon House welcomed California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson and his team for a tour of its campus.

After nominating Beacon House as Nonprofit of the Year in 2023, Assemblymember Gipson helped secure $1.25 million to renovate the Bartlett Center, transforming its kitchen and expanding the nonprofits capacity to serve those in need.

Beacon House produces nearly 1,000 meals daily, delivering three hot meals to seven local shelters. The upgraded facility has also launched a new catering initiative, supporting community events while generating resources that directly advance its mission of helping men recover from alcoholism and addiction.

This progress wouldn’t be possible without generous community members and leaders who understand the urgency of recovery services and champion their support.

New Avenues for Beacon House Catering

The men in Beacon House kitchen have been working hard behind the scenes recently. Beyond its normal outreach efforts providing daily meals to local shelters, the team has begun catering events for the public.

Beacon House provides catering for events in its local recovery community as well as partnering with organizations like the Palos Verdes Peninsula Rotary Club, who have been supporters of the nonprofit for years.

This program gives the men professional training and vocational skills. Early mornings, tight timelines, teamwork, and attention to detail all reinforce the discipline and growth that sustain long-term sobriety.

Now, Beacon House is officially stepping into a new chapter and making its services easier for the public to access. Stay tuned for the official launch of the Beacon House Catering website.

