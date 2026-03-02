Rep. Barragán Leads Opposition to Proposed HUD Rule That Could Displace Thousands of Mixed-Status Families

Washington, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) Feb 27 led a letter to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD Secretary Scott Turner, urging the Department to withdraw its proposed rule, “Housing and Community Development Act of 1980: Verification of Eligible Status.” If finalized, the rule would eliminate federal housing assistance for families with mixed immigration status, threatening to displace tens of thousands of American families.

Under current law and federal regulations, HUD provides prorated housing assistance to households with eligible immigration status, based on the number of qualifying residents. Those without eligible immigration status have never received assistance. For example, in a family of four where three members are eligible, the household receives three-quarters of the assistance it would otherwise qualify for. This approach mirrors other federal benefit programs, including SNAP, that ensure only eligible individuals receive assistance.

“The Trump Administration is punishing working families and U.S. citizen children with this cruel proposal,” said Rep. Barragán. “HUD’s proration policy already protects eligible household members while denying benefits to ineligible adults. Ending it won’t make housing more affordable. It will put vulnerable families at risk of losing their homes.”

By overturning HUD’s proration policy, the Trump Administration’s proposed rule would dismantle this balanced system and force families into an impossible choice: separate their households or lose the assistance that keeps a roof over their heads. It would make entire households ineligible for assistance solely because one member lacks an eligible immigration status. The proposal would also expand documentation and verification requirements, increasing administrative burdens on public housing authorities and creating new obstacles for families seeking or maintaining assistance.

According to HUD, approximately 20,000 mixed-status households could be impacted by this proposal. Independent studies have shown that as many as 80,000 individuals could lose assistance if this rule is finalized. That number includes nearly 37,000 children, almost all of whom are U.S. citizens.

California would face some of the most significant impacts. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation estimate the state has approximately 7,190 households, accounting for 36 percent of all mixed-status households nationwide. Many of these families live in Los Angeles County, where most of the affected households include U.S. citizen children living with at least one adult who has not claimed eligibility for federal assistance.

In a state already facing severe housing shortages and skyrocketing rents, stripping assistance from thousands of legally eligible residents would further strain local housing authorities, destabilize communities, and increase the risk of homelessness among vulnerable families. For Los Angeles and other high-cost regions, where affordable housing waitlists stretch for years, the Trump Administration’s proposal would exacerbate an already dire affordability crisis.

