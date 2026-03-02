LBPD Arrests Two Suspects for Attempted Murder in Recent Shooting

On Feb. 22, 2026 about 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Elm Avenue regarding a hit shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers rendered lifesaving medical aid, including administering chest seals and a tourniquet. The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is now in stable condition.

Gang detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. They determined the victim was walking southbound on Locust Avenue when he was approached by a male suspect.

The victim attempted to flee, but the suspect pursued him on foot and fired several shots, striking the victim. The suspect then approached and pistol-whipped the victim. The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 14-year-old male resident of Long Beach. They arrested him on Feb. 23, 2026 in the city of Lakewood.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Long Beach resident Jian Xavier Salas for his involvement in the shooting. He was booked for attempted murder and accessory after the fact. His bail is set at $75,000.

“No child should ever be subjected to any form of violence, and no one should ever be involved in committing such a brazen and heartless act,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “The attempted murder of a 14-year-old by another 14-year-old is both tragic and disheartening. I am incredibly grateful for the immediate medical aid provided by our responding officers. Their heroic efforts undoubtedly saved this young man’s life. Further, through their efforts, detectives arrested two suspects within 24 hours, reinforcing our commitment to stopping all forms of violence in our community.”

Detectives are actively investigating the motive for the shooting.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 25, 2026 for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact gang detectives Fernando Archuleta and Chad Manis at 562-570-7130 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

