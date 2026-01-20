Request for Proposals: Visual, Performing, & Cultural Engagement Activities 2026-NOW OPEN

VISUAL, PERFORMING, & CULTURAL ARTS ENGAGEMENT ACTIVITIES



Arts United San Pedro is seeking vibrant, community-centered visual, performance, and cultural activities in the San Pedro Arts and Cultural District.

ELIGIBILITY

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is open to applicants who work or reside within the Harbor Area and communities within the One-Five (Los Angeles County District 15); priority is given to teams in the San Pedro Arts and Cultural District area. All activities must happen in the confines of the San Pedro Arts and Cultural District.

Applicants who have experience working in the public realm are also encouraged to apply.

PROJECT TIMELINE*

Call for Submissions: Friday 1/16/26 – 2/3/26 at 11:59pm

Q&A Session via ZOOM: Wednesday 1/28/26 5-6pm

Applications Panel: 2/6/26 – 2/11/25

Notification of Acceptance/Denial of Application: 2/13/26

Distribution of first portion of funding: 2/20/26

Awardee project Completion Timeline: All Projects Must be completed May 18, 2026

Project Reports Due: April 18th (Interim) & June 1st (Post Project)

* Please Note: Dates are Subject to change with the needs of the organization.

Details: Application Web Link: https://www.artsunitedsp.org/rfp/

Like this: Like Loading...