Rep. Lieu Advocates for Proposal to Rebuild Wayfarers Chapel

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — South Bay Rep. Ted Lieu Jan. 20 advocated for a proposal to rebuild the landslide-damaged Wayfarers Chapel at the Ken Dyda Civic Center in Rancho Palos Verdes.

In written testimony submitted to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee following last week’s member day hearing — when members of the House of Representatives share their districts’ priorities — Rep. Lieu announced plans to introduce a bill authorizing a land transfer that could lay the groundwork for the National Historic Landmark to potentially be rebuilt on the Battery Barnes property adjacent to City Hall. The legislation would give the federal government 10 years to transfer the four-acre former coastal military defense site, which is owned by the U.S. Coast Guard, to the city.

“The Wayfarers Board has developed a vision to reconstruct the Chapel on the Battery Barnes property while serving as an educational and cultural site, community gathering space, and architectural destination. For this to happen, the federal land must be transferred to the City of Rancho Palos Verdes,” Rep. Lieu wrote in his testimony.

Battery Barnes was identified by city leaders and the Wayfarers Chapel board of directors as an ideal site for rebuilding, offering a microclimate and ocean views similar to the chapel’s original location above Palos Verdes Drive South.

The proposal to rebuild Wayfarers Chapel at the Ken Dyda Civic Center is still in the early stages, with no commitments or agreements in place.

“Transferring this land is an essential step toward ensuring the Chapel can rise again and stand as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the community in the face of a natural disaster,” Rep. Lieu wrote.

Details: Read Rep. Lieu’s full written testimony (PDF) on the city website.

