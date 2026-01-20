Port of Los Angeles’ ‘State of the Port’ Event Available Via Livestream Thursday at Noon

The Port of Los Angeles will livestream its sold-out 11th Annual ‘State of the Port’ event at 12 p.m. Jan. 22, providing all stakeholders an update on the port’s upcoming priorities and programs. For the first time, the event will also be shown live on LA CityView Channel 35.

The livestream will begin at 12 p.m. Pacific.

Watch here: State of the Port of Los Angeles 2026 Live Stream

Port Executive Director Gene Seroka will outline the port’s priorities for 2026, with a focus on “Building Bigger and Building Smarter.” Seroka will discuss recent accomplishments, future investments and priorities.

The event is hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association in conjunction with the Port of Los Angeles. All proceeds from the event will support two local non-profit organizations: EXP, which focuses on next-generation maritime workforce development, and the Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro, which supports local families through education, wellness and community services.

Like this: Like Loading...