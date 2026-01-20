Murder Investigation – 1600 Block of Gaviota Avenue

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 18, in the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue.

About 1:49 a.m., officers were on patrol when they heard multiple gunshots. They scanned the area and saw a white pick-up truck that had collided with a light pole and unoccupied parked car.

Officers approached the pick-up truck and discovered that the male adult driver had sustained a gunshot wound. They rendered medical aid until Long Beach Fire personnel arrived on scene. Fire personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was inside the vehicle when he was shot. Suspect information and motive remain under investigation.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

