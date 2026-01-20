STAR Tutoring Program Launches at 30 LA County Library Locations

LOS ANGELES — LA County Library is launching STAR Tutoring, a new free, in-person tutoring program designed to support students in grades 1 through 6. Building on the success of the Reading Stars and Summer Stars programs, STAR Tutoring expands tutoring services to include both reading and math support to help students thrive. The program will launch on Jan. 20, and will be offered at 30 LA County Library locations.

STAR Tutoring provides students with targeted academic support and is structured into three sessions: Spring, Summer and Fall. Tutoring sessions will be conducted in small group formats. Families can choose to focus on math or reading for each session, allowing support to be tailored to individual learning needs.

“STAR Tutoring reflects our commitment to meeting students and families where they are and supporting learning year-round,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director of LA County Library. “By offering tutoring in reading and math across the Spring, Summer, and Fall, we are able to provide consistent, high-quality academic support that complements classroom learning and responds to individual student needs. We are deeply grateful to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County of Los Angeles for their continued support, which makes it possible for us to deliver these vital services to our neighbors.”

The program is designed to complement school-based learning and provide consistent academic support throughout the year. By hosting tutoring sessions at local library branches, STAR Tutoring makes high-quality learning opportunities accessible within the communities where families live and learn.

STAR Tutoring is open to students enrolled in grades 1–6, and participation is free with advance registration. Space may be limited and availability may vary by location.

Local Participating Library Locations:

Details: LACountyLibrary.org and LACountyLibrary.org/STAR-tutoring.

