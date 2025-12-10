Policy Update on Proposed Lomita Grade Separation Project, Wilmington

Wilmington — Councilman Tim McOsker Dec 5 introduced a motion to advance the proposed Lomita Grade Separation Project in Wilmington. This project would create a grade-separated overpass at the eastern end of Lomita Boulevard connecting to Alameda Street, diverting heavy truck traffic away from East Wilmington homes. By reducing idling and improving traffic flow, the project would also help cut harmful emissions in a community already burdened by industrial pollution. The motion ties this effort to the upcoming Cycle Year 2026 funding opportunity through the South Bay Cities council of governments’ Measure M program. The next cycle provides an important opportunity to secure local funding for transportation projects that improve mobility, reduce emissions, and strengthen community health. The motion directs the Bureau of Engineering and LADOT to prepare and submit an application for this funding cycle and requires both departments to report back on the application’s status, including match funding, readiness, cost estimates, and any additional steps needed to keep the city competitive.

