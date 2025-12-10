RPV Council Briefed on Latest Land Shift Findings

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — On Dec. 16, the city council will receive a comprehensive update on the landslide emergency.

From October to November, the Abalone Cove Landslide decelerated by an average of 7% and the Portuguese Bend Landslide decelerated by an average of 2%. The Klondike Canyon Landslide continued to see no measurable movement. The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.44 inches per week, down just slightly from October.

“Winterization” measures designed to prevent rainwater from infiltrating into the ground are expected to be completed in Upper Altamira Canyon and Portuguese Canyon this month, and maintenance in other winterized areas is ongoing. City staff is recommending additional priority winterization measures within city property on Plumtree Road and a fissure near Cinnamon Lane to reduce the risk of water intrusion and erosion to nearby private property.

Over the course of November, the city’s nine deep dewatering wells removed about 30 million gallons of groundwater, the Abalone Cove Landslide Abatement District’s 16 wells pumped approximately 4.5 million gallons, and the Klondike Canyon Landslide Abatement District’s one operational deep dewatering well removed approximately 10.8 million gallons.

As of this month, $9.9 million or 60% of the city’s total landslide budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 has been spent or encumbered, including $3.3 million (20%) spent and $6.6 million (40%) encumbered.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

The city council meeting will take place on Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38.

To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov

Details: Find more information and a staff report (PDF) here

