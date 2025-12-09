ALERT: 2 pm TODAY, Trade, Travel, and Tourism Committee to Hear Update on ONE Henry Hudson Fire

The multi-agency emergency response to the One Henry Hudson ship fire will report to the Trade, Travel, and Tourism Committee to provide a verbal update on the ongoing salvage and recovery operation arising from the Nov. 21, fire aboard the container ship at the Port of Los Angeles. This verbal update follows a motion Councilmember Tim McOsker introduced on Friday, Dec. 5.

The One Henry Hudson incident generated significant public concern regarding operations, communications, and incident management. While remediation, recovery, and salvage efforts remain underway, the city will begin to review to ensure transparency, strengthen public safety, and incorporate early lessons learned.

Directed by McOsker’s motion, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Port of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Port Police, and in partnership with the United States Coast Guard, will present an update that includes:

The operational timeline from initial dispatch through the current status;

Interagency communication and coordination, including use of the automated notification system;

Initial findings, lessons learned, and recommended improvements for future responses; and,

Next steps and the anticipated timeline for full salvage and recovery operations.

Who: Councilmember Tim McOsker; Los Angeles Fire Department; Los Angeles Port Police; United States Coast Guard; Port of Los Angeles

Time: 2 p.m., Dec. 9

Details: Streaming available on Youtube here.

Venue: City Hall, 200 North Spring Street, Room 401, Los Angeles

