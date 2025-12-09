LA Briefs: County Moves to Aid Families Hit by ICE Raids, Upholds State Hep B Guidance

Los Angeles County Pushes Forward Motion to Aid Families Impacted by Immigration Raids in Recovering Final Paychecks

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Dec. 9 approved a motion to explore an ordinance that would allow families to recover an employee’s last paycheck when the employee is unavailable, regardless of immigration status. The ordinance, if adopted, would apply only to small businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.

“In these unprecedented times, the County must continue exploring every opportunity to support our most vulnerable residents,” said Chair Hilda L. Solis. “This motion is about ensuring we provide a pathway for families and workers to receive their hard-earned last paycheck, regardless of immigration status.”

The motion responds to a growing need among families whose loved ones have been detained or deported during ongoing immigration raids. Many face significant barriers when attempting to collect wages already earned by their family members.

In addition, the motion directs county departments to develop a communication strategy to educate and guide employers. It also instructs the county’s chief executive office, legislative affairs, and intergovernmental relations branch, to support statewide legislative proposals that would require employers to offer employees a designation form.

Details: Read the full motion here.

Public Health Reaffirms Continued Adherence to State Health Department’s Hepatitis B Vaccination Guidance for Children

LOS ANGELES — In light of a Dec. 8 advisory committee on immunization practices or ACIP vote on universal hepatitis B birth-dose recommendations, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health affirms that Los Angeles County is following existing California Department of Public Health or CDPH) hepatitis B vaccination guidelines recommending that all children receive hepatitis B vaccine as early as possible, including a hepatitis B vaccine at birth. There are no modifications to immunization schedules or vaccine availability for Los Angeles County residents, at this time.

For more than three decades, universal hepatitis B birth dose vaccination has been a cornerstone of perinatal hepatitis B prevention in the United States. As with all other immunizations, medical providers work with each family to ensure families are informed of the recommendations and reasoning for the vaccine before any medical services are provided to infants. Because of the implementation of the universal birth dose vaccine strategy, the US could well see the eventual elimination of hepatitis b as a major public health threat.

Details: ph.lacounty.gov/perinatalhepb

