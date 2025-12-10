Mario Cordero’s Successor: Hacegaba Confirmed as Port of Long Beach CEO

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Dec. 8 appointed Dr. Noel Hacegaba as the incoming chief executive officer of the Port of Long Beach, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Hacegaba, a longtime port executive currently serving as chief operating officer, succeeds departing CEO Mario Cordero amid an era of significant growth at the nation’s second-busiest seaport.

“Noel brings a depth of expertise and leadership to drive the Port’s continued growth and maintain its position as the nation’s premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “His strategic vision and proficiency to get things done will be invaluable as we continue to build sustainably and expand our global competitiveness.”

“I know that I am leaving the Port in very capable hands with Noel at the helm, following his many years as my right-hand man,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Noel has the talent and collaborative approach to drive competitiveness and accelerate our zero-emissions goals during a period of tremendous growth at the Port.”

“I am grateful for the trust and confidence of Mayor Rex Richardson and our Harbor Commission and excited to work with them and our stellar staff to move our port forward as we strengthen our value proposition, accelerate our economic engine and continue our quest to zero-emissions operations,” Hacegaba said. “We have a unique opportunity to clarify our vision, simplify our mission and amplify our impact throughout surrounding communities and across the global supply chain. I would also like to thank Mario Cordero for his years of setting an excellent example of leadership at the Port.”

In his role as COO, Hacegaba oversees daily operations including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy.

Over the last 15 years, Hacegaba has negotiated some of the most high-profile transactions at the port, including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International. During the pandemic, Hacegaba directed the Business Recovery Task Force and coordinated with industry, labor and government partners to keep cargo moving.

Lessons learned during the pandemic prompted Hacegaba to spearhead development of the port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a digital platform designed to improve cargo visibility and data sharing across the national freight network.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Hacegaba holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics, business administration, and planning, and also earned a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne.

In 2025, Hacegaba received the prestigious Stanley T. Olafson Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce for his exemplary leadership in advancing international trade.

