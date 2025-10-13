Portland Holds Emergency “World Naked Bike Ride” to Protest Trump and ICE

In response to Trump’s attempted deployment of the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) held an emergency ride in the streets of the city.

Many wore costumes instead of going fully nude, as the weather was much colder than the typical naked bike ride, which takes place during the summer. The ride was organized to protest Trump’s attempt to send the Oregon National Guard to the city, to stop violence he has claimed is occuring there, with no evidence.

About 400 people attended the ride, which was smaller than usual, with the average WNBR getting 10,000 participants. Many wore inflatable costumes, including frog costumes, in solidarity of Seth Todd, who was pepper sprayed by ice agents while wearing such a costume.

The riders also protested ICE’s invasion of the city, with the ride ending outside an ICE facility. The protestors heckled the ICE agents on the roof of the facility, who fired a few rounds of crowd control munitions into the crowd, though it was not clear why.

Trump’s attempts to invade Portland have been blocked by a federal judge, at least temporarily. Trump has been sending the military to invade Democrat controlled cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago. His secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, summoned the top military brass of the country and told them they would be going after U.S. citizens.

The rest of the country is responding to Trump’s outrageous actions, with a second No Kings protest planned for Oct. 18, nationwide. This includes several protests in the Harbor Area, including one in San Pedro, two in Long Beach and one in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Like this: Like Loading...