Community ALERTS: Join “No Kings” in Your Community

In June, millions of Americans peacefully took to the streets and declared America has no kings.

Since then, Trump and his authoritarian allies have increased attacks on democracy and local communities. The Sierra Club is joining what might be the largest mass mobilization in this nation’s recent history to once again say “No Kings.”

Trump and his Republican allies in Congress are weaponizing the federal government to punish those who disagree with them.

For anyone who is scared, worried, angry, or heartbroken about what this administration is doing, this movement is for you. Whether you’re a frequent protester or this is your first time, you’re not alone, and your voice is needed.

Join the mass mobilization to protect our democracy.

No Kings is a peaceful national day of action in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.

Time: October 18

Details: Sign up to attend one of over 2,200 nationwide No Kings events today, at:

https://tinyurl.com/No-Kings-Rally

Locations:

No Kings Long Beach

10am-12pm, 3300 E Ocean Blvd & Coronado Ave

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839459/

No Kings Downtown Los Angeles Rally & March – 50501

2pm, Gloria Molina Grand Park

200 N Spring St, LA

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/840810/

No Kings Lakewood

12-2 pm, Lakewood City Hall

5050 Clark Ave

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839470/

No Kings South Bay LA [Torrance]

10am-12pm, Torrance City Hall

3031 Torrance Blvd

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839863/

No Kings Harbor of Hope Rally

10am-12:30pm, Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park

1 Trump National Dr, RPV

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/851793/

Prop 50 Canvass (Indivisible San Pedro)

Point Fermin Park (east side of park)

West Paseo Del Mar & South Gaffey Street

Sundays 11am – 3pm PDT

https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/838222/

