Community ALERTS: Join “No Kings” in Your Community

In June, millions of Americans peacefully took to the streets and declared America has no kings.
Since then, Trump and his authoritarian allies have increased attacks on democracy and local communities. The Sierra Club is joining what might be the largest mass mobilization in this nation’s recent history to once again say “No Kings.”
Trump and his Republican allies in Congress are weaponizing the federal government to punish those who disagree with them.
For anyone who is scared, worried, angry, or heartbroken about what this administration is doing, this movement is for you. Whether you’re a frequent protester or this is your first time, you’re not alone, and your voice is needed.
Join the mass mobilization to protect our democracy.
No Kings is a peaceful national day of action in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.
Time: October 18
Details: Sign up to attend one of over 2,200 nationwide No Kings events today, at:
https://tinyurl.com/No-Kings-Rally
Locations:
No Kings Long Beach
10am-12pm, 3300 E Ocean Blvd & Coronado Ave
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839459/
No Kings Downtown Los Angeles Rally & March – 50501
2pm, Gloria Molina Grand Park
200 N Spring St, LA
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/840810/
No Kings Lakewood
12-2 pm, Lakewood City Hall
5050 Clark Ave
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839470/
No Kings South Bay LA [Torrance]
10am-12pm, Torrance City Hall
3031 Torrance Blvd
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/839863/
No Kings Harbor of Hope Rally
10am-12:30pm, Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park
1 Trump National Dr, RPV
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/851793/
