Long Beach Vibes Showcases Character of an Irrepressible City, Opening Oct. 11

The Long Beach Creative Group announces the opening of a new group art exhibition, Long Beach Vibes, with two artist receptions, on Oct.11 and Oct. 12.

The show was proposed by Long Beach artist Michael Biagiotti, who, along with Michele Rene and Lucas Jordan, selected the 68 works from more than 150 submissions. Included works relate to, represent, or challenge the idea of Long Beach. The show is being presented in the Rod Briggs Gallery in Long Beach and runs through Nov. 15.

“Long Beach is a gritty city by the sea that’s unapologetically authentic,” Biagiotti said. “Our city has many faces and, with this show, we capture both the diversity and the common threads that unite us.”

Long Beach Creative Group board president Travis Stock-Tucker agrees. “Long Beach isn’t just a backdrop,” he said. “It’s the main character in thousands of stories. This exhibition shares artist stories and remixes the city’s essence through their own creative lens.”

“I could fill a room with my own Long Beach experiences,” Rene said. “I’ve lived, worked, and played here for almost 25 years and have family members that have ties to the city dating back to the 1940s.”

“It is exciting to see my city from the unique perspective of the diverse community of artists that call it home,” Lucas Jordan, the third juror, said. He’s also a local artist and Long Beach resident.

“The Long Beach Creative Group began accepting exhibition proposals back in 2023, and this is our second year of presenting shows that arise from within our community,” Stock-Tucker continued. “This new paradigm has connected us more deeply with the creative community, and strengthened and clarified our mission to find new ways to serve it.”

Participating artists include Sarah Arnold, Michael Ballard, Todd Becraft, Alyssa Belanio, Constance Brantley, Garrett M Brown, Jazzmine Caron, Monica Castaloni, Annie Clavel, Carlos Cordero, Kellie Crackle, Dennis Doran, Sarah Dougherty, Eric Escobar, Gilbert Estrada, Walter Focht, Catheryn Franklin, Roderick Hamby, Stephanie Han, Louise Ivers, Renee James, Hannah Justesen , Bradley Kahabka, David Ledger, Mary Anne McKernie, Melany Meza Dierks, Cheryl Milas, Michele Morgan, Matthew Murrin, Robert Murrin, Jim Nista, Cindy Ortega, Andrew Pisula, Irene Isabel Prestinary, Tiffany Rahmati, Devon Reiffer, Ken Renk, Bob Ring, Jaime Sabatte, Connor Schaal, Tom Scherschel, Michelle Shanahan, JL Silva, Amelie Simmons, Adam Stanzak, Samantha Stock, Nora Tomlinson, Maureen Vastardis, Valerie Vega, Cindy Whitlock, and Pia Williams.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the LBCG is presenting a screening of Haunting of the Queen Mary, a supernatural horror thriller directed by Gary Shore. The screening will take place at 7 p.m.Oct. 17. Admission is free.

This exhibition is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Arts Council for Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, and the ongoing support of the Briggs Family Trust.

During exhibits, the gallery is open to the public No appointment is required. More information about the group, the gallery, and the show can be found at: facebook.com/LongBeachCreativeGroup, and on IG @LongBeachCreativeGroup.

Gallery hours are, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 11 and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12

Cost: Free

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.org

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E Broadway, Long Beach

