Long Beach Gears Up for October Arts Month with Open Studio Tours

LB Open Studio Tour 2025, October is Arts Month

In celebration of Long Beach Arts Month as well as the National Arts and Humanities Month, artists will be opening their studios to visitors for the Long Beach Open Studio Tour or LBOST during four weekends in October. Each weekend is a different area of Long Beach.

Visit local artists in their working environments that are not usually open to the public. There may be other arts related venues along the way.

The LBOST is a free, self-guided, at your own pace event. There is no ticket to buy. All you need is the tour map.

The website below includes maps of the studio locations as well as artist information to help you plan your studio visits. The participating studios and neighborhoods are marked with lawn signs bearing the LB Open Studio Tour logo.

Time: Uptown Studios Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 4, 5; Downtown Studio Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 11, 12; Eastside Studio Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 18, 19; Belmont Studio Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 25, 26

Cost: Free

Details: https://lbopenstudiotour.com/

Location: Various

Like this: Like Loading...