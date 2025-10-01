Charge Your Car, Not Your Wallet, Carson Launches EV Charging Wallet Pilot Program

CARSON — The City of Carson announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind EV charging wallet pilot program, beginning Oct. 1, which will offer approved applicants up to $250 in charging incentives at city-approved EV charging stations. This initiative is offered in partnership with the Clean Power Alliance’s Innovation Fund program and is designed to support Carson residents who may lack easy access to EV charging at home.

On Sept. 30, the City of Carson officially proclaimed September 12 to October 12 as National Drive Electric Month, a campaign to encourage clean transportation. This declaration, along with the city’s installation of new EV charging stations and the expansion of its electric vehicle fleet provides greater accessibility to electric vehicle charging for Carson residents.

To participate, applicants must provide proof of residency and enrollment in Clean Power Alliance service, and proof of a 100% battery-electric vehicle registered in Carson. Grant funding is limited, and submitting an application does not guarantee an incentive. Reimbursements will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted.

Details: 310-847-3566; www.carsonca.gov/evprogram.php, or email energy@carsonca.gov

