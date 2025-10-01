Gaza Aid Flotillas Defy Israeli Blockade to Bring Medicine and Food to Palestinians

Freedom Socialist newspaper, Vol. 46, No. 5, October-November 2025

By Lauren Shiel

International activists, trumpeting calls for Gaza solidarity, are journeying with

humanitarian aid for Palestinians in flotillas of small boats. Armed Israeli soldiers

have been waylaying them, but this has not stopped these courageous maritime

missions.

The need for aid is because Israel has illegally blockaded Gaza’s air and water

space since 2007. The largest-ever flotilla, the Global Sumud, headed out this

August carrying a ton of supplies. It consists of fifty ships with protesters from 44

nations, including Swedish climate justice campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this July, U.S. labor organizer Chris Smalls of the Amazon Workers Union

joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition on the 37th attempt to break the blockade.

Smalls, the only Black Palestinian supporter aboard the Handala, suffered racist

violence by Israeli soldiers who raided the ship. He was calling for Amazon to

stop contracting with Israeli weapon manufacturers and for U.S. unions to halt

arms shipments to Israel.

Denying Gazans humanitarian aid, impeding ships in international waters and

arresting at gunpoint those onboard are illegal acts by the Netanyahu

regime. But brave protesters persist in defying a country carrying out genocide.

Their global intervention in defense of Palestinians is heard around the world.

