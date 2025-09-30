Padilla, Democrats Call on State Department to Restore Gaza Humanitarian and Medical Visas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) Sept. 29 joined Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and 39 other Democrats in demanding Secretary of State Marco Rubio reverse the State Department’s blanket decision last month to suspend the issuance of temporary medical and humanitarian visas for civilians in Gaza in need of urgent medical care, including children with life-threatening injuries or conditions. The Senators also requested information on the Department’s recent decision to restrict nonimmigrant visas for people who hold Palestinian passports.

“We write with grave concern regarding the State Department’s recent suspension of all visitor visas for eligible, vetted individuals from Gaza, including those in need of urgent medical care. We are also concerned by the unprecedented decision to abruptly refuse nonimmigrant visas to people with Palestinian passports. It is critical that the Department immediately reinstate temporary medical and humanitarian visas for Palestinian civilians in Gaza in order to save lives, resume nonimmigrant visas for eligible Palestinian passport holders, and double down on the work needed to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region,” wrote the Senators.

“During the Biden and current Trump administrations, individuals from Gaza who met specific criteria set by the State Department have been granted temporary medical and humanitarian visas, allowing them to access life-saving medical treatment in the United States. These civilians include severely wounded children who are especially vulnerable and, through no fault of their own, have been caught in the crossfire and forced to endure horrible impacts from the war in Gaza. These children and their accompanying caretakers leaving Gaza to receive medical treatment are subject to strong vetting processes, including by the Israeli government, which look specifically at any potential security threats and known associations,” continued the Senators.

Medical facilities in Gaza are growing increasingly limited amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, and the region is facing acute shortages of medicines, medical supplies, and medical professionals, particularly those with expertise in complex specialties. (A UN World Health Organization or WHO spokesperson stated on Sept. 26 that four more hospitals in northern Gaza had been shut down, bringing the total number of remaining operational facilities to just 14, for approximatelyly 2.1 million Palestinians). Care has been delayed as a result, exacerbating the suffering of those in need.

The Senators requested a full explanation of the circumstances leading to this abrupt decision to suspend medical and humanitarian visas as well as specific issues, instances, or concerns identified, and a list of any cases of medical treatments that have been delayed as a result. Further, they requested information on what specific processes and procedures are being reviewed, the criteria being used to review them, when the State Department expects the reviews to be completed, and how the Department plans to ensure that access to emergency medical care for those eligible is not disrupted going forward.

“As Secretary of State, we urge you to immediately reinstate the issuance of temporary medical and humanitarian visas in order to provide urgently needed life-saving civilian relief, resume issuing nonimmigrant visas for eligible individuals with Palestinian passports, and refocus U.S. efforts on achieving a lasting end to the conflict in Gaza that ensures security, peace, and prosperity for all in the region,” concluded the Senators.

In addition to Padilla, Booker, and Schumer, the letter was also signed by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

In July, Senator Padilla joined his colleagues led by Senators Schiff, Schatz, Schumer, and Rosen to express unified alarm about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, call for the large-scale expansion of humanitarian aid, and urge the Trump Administration to resume diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement and end the war.

Details: Full text of the letter is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...