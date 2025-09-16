RPV Landslide Emergency Update as Natural Disaster Bill Reaches Governor’s Desk

On Sept.16, the Rancho Palos Verdes city council will receive an update on the landslide emergency and the city’s remediation efforts. Survey data since the Aug. 19, city council meeting is currently being processed and will be provided in the next landslide staff report scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.

Winterization Efforts and Budget Priorities

The council will receive an update on the city’s planned winterization work for the landslide. Cost estimates for these efforts have been reduced from $4.1 million to $2.3 million this fiscal year. This is due to several FY 2024-25 winterization projects performing stronger than expected and contractor quotes coming in lower than anticipated.

The city is also reviewing the ranked priority list and budget for the FY 2025-26 landslide complex program. The top three priorities are Palos Verdes Drive South landslide repair, Abalone Cove sanitary sewer repair and GPS Surveying. The ranking was based on recommendations from Geo-Logic Associates, Inc., Cotton, Shires and Associates, Inc., and city staff.

Hydrology and Hydraulics Study

The council will consider authorizing a $1.3 million contract with Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. to conduct a comprehensive hydrology and hydraulics study of the landslide area. The study will create a watershed model of the landslide complex using storm patterns from the past decade, develop concepts to reduce stormwater infiltration and identify optimal locations for deep dewatering wells.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

The City Council meeting will take place on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

AB 986 Update

Assembly Bill 986 has officially passed the California State Senate Floor and won concurrence by the Assembly. This bill, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and co-authored by Senator Benjamin Allen, would amend the California Emergency Services Act to include landslides as a natural disaster that may be eligible for disaster assistance. The bill is next headed to the Governor for his consideration and approval.

