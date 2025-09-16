Port of Los Angeles Releases DEIR for Proposed Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility

The Port of Los Angeles has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report or DEIR for the proposed Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility Project, located in the port complex at 740 Terminal Way in San Pedro.

The proposed project involves the development and operation of a chassis support facility on an approximately 89-acre site at the Port of Los Angeles. Proposed development includes the construction and installation of office trailers, maintenance and repair facilities, chassis stalls, and appurtenant water and electrical infrastructure. In addition, planned refurbishment of the existing vacant office building at 750 Eldridge Street at the proposed project site would support overall operations. The proposed chassis support and container storage facility could be in operation for up to 25 years.

The DEIR, along with additional environmental documents for this proposed project, is available for review at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.

The port will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the DEIR at 4 p.m. on, Oct. 1. No registration is required. Information on how to join the meeting is available at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.

Written comments on the DEIR may be submitted via email to ceqacomments@portla.org or to the following address during the public comment period through Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025:

Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Comment letters sent via email should include the Project title “Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility Project” in the email subject line.

Details: 310-221-4780; portoflosangeles.org/ceqa,

