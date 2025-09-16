County Probation Dept. Announces Court-Ordered Youth Transfers From Los Padrinos

LOS ANGELES — Pursuant to the May 16, 2025 order from Judge Michael Espinoza, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has begun the transfer of youth identified for placement in Secure Youth Treatment Facility or SYTF programs from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall or LPJH to Barry J. Nidorf or BJN.

As of Sept. 15, 39 youth have been transferred as part of this process. Additional movements will continue to comply with the court-ordered department’s depopulation plan.

Due to safety and security concerns, advance public notice of the relocations will not be provided. Upon arrival at BJN, all youth received orientation, and their parents and attorneys were promptly notified.

The probation department will implement the court-ordered plan with transparency and will continue to apprise the board of supervisors and stakeholders of significant developments.

