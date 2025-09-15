Celebrated Authors and Creators Headline LA County Library’s Inaugural Next Chapter Writers’ Summit

A powerful lineup of award-winning authors, industry professionals, and emerging voices will take the stage at LA County Library’s first-ever Next Chapter Writers’ Summit, a free literary festival held on October 5, at West Hollywood Library and West Hollywood Park.

The writers’ summit, themed Celebrating LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC Voices, brings together a wide range of storytellers for a day of panels, workshops for teens and adults, and conversation, affirming the importance of diverse perspectives in literature at a time when the freedom to read is being challenged.

“Stories shape how we see the world,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director of LA County Library. “The Next Chapter Writers’ Summit is a vibrant tribute to the power of storytelling and its ability to connect, heal, and inspire. We’re honoring the richness of our communities and encouraging writers of all backgrounds to take up space, share their truth, and shape the future of literature.”

Featured Authors, Creators, and Industry Voices

Jacqueline Woodson

Justin Torres

Adam Silvera

Michelle Tea

Julia Lee

Meredith Maran

Jen Wang

Abdi Nazemian

Christopher Guerrero

Michelle Denise Jackson

Halle Mariner

E.P. Tuazon

Esinam Bediako

Eddie Gamarra

Jordan Hamessley

Erinn Pascal

Melanie Figueroa

Aimee Lim

Edward Underhill

Alexandria Juarez

Taylor Capozzola

In addition to the author programs, the day will include resources for writers, opportunities to meet literary agents and editors, and library tools designed to support creators.

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm at .

Details: LA County Library’s website.

Venue:West Hollywood Library 625 N San Vicente Blvd,

West Hollywood and West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood

