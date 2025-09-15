Random Happening: San Pedro Festival of the Arts 2025 Comes to Peck Park

A family event featuring Dance

The 19th annual San Pedro Festival of the Arts bursts onto the Peck Park lawn Sept.20, bringing a full 18 dance companies, interactive performances, and free family fun to the heart of the harbor. Bring a picnic blanket, join in a Bollywood step or a flamenco turn, and enjoy an afternoon of world-class dance under the San Pedro sun.

A special interactive feature called “2 Moves” – brings a chance for the audience to learn “2 Moves” from each performance before or between dances, turning spectators into participants and getting a chance to experience some of the nuances of the piece. Those in the audience who wish, can learn and dance on the lawn and return to their chairs or blankets to watch the next dances. A free raffle drawing will also take place during the show.

Thirteen years ago, the TriArt Festival moved to Ports O’ Call Village, drawing thousands of new spectators, performers, and vendors, and helping to establish San Pedro as a center for the arts. With site construction underway, the festival relocated over the years—across from the USS Iowa, one year at Crafted, several years at Anderson Park—and now proudly returns to Peck Park. This marks its third year at this location, with live performances once again, plus streaming available for two weeks after the event.

For more information on the producing company, visit www.LAChoreographersAndDancers.org. The official festival site, www.triartSP.com includes a history of past festivals and participants and will be updated through the end of September.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts

Bring a picnic basket, join in a Bollywood step or a flamenco turn, and enjoy an afternoon of world-class dance under the San Pedro sun.

Time: 1 to 4:15 p.m., Sept. 20

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/SP-Triarts

Venue: Peck Park, 560 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...