Long Beach Baseball Club Extends Team-Naming Contest Deadline to September 26

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Baseball Club or LBBC Sept. 11 announced it is extending the deadline for its team-naming contest to 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 26, following an outpouring of community interest and nearly 1,000 submissions since the contest launched on Sept. 2. Fans can submit name ideas at https://www.longbeachbaseballclub.com/lbbc-name

As entries continue to roll in, LBBC is showcasing top community ideas with epic “first-look” video promos across its social channels—bringing potential team identities to life while the contest is still open.

How to Enter

Submit at: https://www.longbeachbaseballclub.com/lbbc-name

New Deadline: 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 26.

What LBCC is looking for:

Video submissions showcasing your idea and how it reflects the city of Long Beach and the local community

A short description of the inspiration and any visual ideas.

Following the submission window, LBBC will review entries and share select finalists with fans for further feedback before announcing the official team name. The club reserves the right to adapt or modify submissions to best fit the team’s brand and community goals.

Like this: Like Loading...