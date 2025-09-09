After Statewide Action, AG Bonta Sues L.A. County, Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES—In-custody deaths in Los Angeles Sheriff Department custody have reached the highest rates in the last twenty years. On Aug. 19, Terry Lovett, the mother of Jalani Lovett who died in LA’s Men’s Central Jail, led a statewide action with the support of labor unions, justice advocates and other impacted families. Organizers dropped off 1200 signatures in long scrolls to every office of Attorney General Rob Bonta across the state demanding he take action to investigate deputy gangs, negligence within the facilities, and that he meet with the families of the deceased.

On Sept. 8, AG Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Sheriff and the County citing their repeated refusal to prevent ‘unnecessary’ deaths in the jails He stated “Los Angeles operates the largest jail system in the United States, and one of the most problematic. When we’re talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need, we’re talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights. We’re confident the court will agree.”

Terry Lovett’s son, Jalani Lovett, was one of at least 55 people who died in LA County jails in 2021. Jalani was found dead in solitary confinement in the 3000 block of Men’s Central Jail, notorious as the home to the LA County Sheriff Deputy Gang known as the ‘3000 boys.’ While LASD asserts that Jalani’s death was an ‘accidental’ overdose, Jalani’s death certificate is still incomplete, listing the cause of death as “deferred” which indicates that the medical examiner is still investigating. Additionally, Terry has received photos depicting physical abuse to Jalani’s body. The Department has a history of rampant abuse that has warranted federal intervention and consent decrees. An investigation into Jalani’s case is necessary, along with the cases of many other deceased community members..

Terence Keel, UCLA Professor, Founding Director of The BioCritical Studies Lab:

“The Attorney General’s lawsuit will wake people up who have not been paying attention to the humanitarian crisis inside the Los Angeles County jails. This lawsuit forces LASD to merely uphold the Constitutional rights of people in jail—we need to see with clear eyes that this is a reset to the legal bare minimum. Real solutions include healthcare, affordable housing, mental health, living wages, and other wrap-around services—resources we know prevent people from going to jail to begin with. It would be a miscarriage of justice if this lawsuit brings in more resources for policing instead of resources for the people of Los Angeles.”

Terry Lovett, Mother of Jalani Lovett: “It is the Attorney General’s job to take these cases seriously when they involve families in communities long tormented by law enforcement. His office should be fighting for justice equally for all people. We should not have to pressure him to do his job effectively and accessibly.”

Helen Jones, Mother of John Horton: “Men’s Central Jail is a known breeding ground for the murderous vicious Deputy Sheriff gangs the 2000 Boys, the 3000 Boys, the 4000 floor and more. They have tortured, murdered, beaten, abused, intentionally neglected and falsely imprisoned our children and loved ones.”

John Horton was murdered in Men’s Central Jail in 2009 at the age of 22—one of 38 people who died in county jails that year. The LA County coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide, despite evidence of a “fresh intra-abdominal and back muscle blunt force injury.” and sued the county in a case that was settled for $2 million.

Like this: Like Loading...