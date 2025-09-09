Representatives Press FEMA to Preserve Emergency Alert Lifeline

Washington D.C. — Representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Robert Menendez (NJ-08), and April McClain Delaney (MD-06) Sept. 9 led a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA urging the agency to immediately step in to safeguard the future of the Next Generation Warning System or NGWS program, which helps public broadcast stations modernize their equipment so they can serve as lifelines during natural disasters and emergencies.

The letter, addressed to Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson, follows the announcement that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will no longer administer NGWS grants, leaving rural and underserved communities at risk of losing access to life-saving emergency alerts.

Since its creation in 2022, the NGWS program has provided more than $21 million to local stations, strengthening their ability to deliver critical alerts through the Emergency Alert System or EAS and Wireless Emergency Alerts or WEA. The demand for this program has far outstripped available funds, further underlining the significance of the program in meeting the growing public safety needs.

The lawmakers’ letter urges FEMA to:

Assume full responsibility for disbursing NGWS funds appropriated by Congress;

Provide a clear public plan for administering these funds and preventing gaps in support; and

Brief congressional committees of jurisdiction within 14 days on how it will safeguard local alerting capacity, especially in rural and underserved areas.

