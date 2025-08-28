“Call Freedom: Artists Speak,” Opening Reception Ignites Voices

Angel City Culture Quest, in collaboration with Range Projects Gallery, presents Call Freedom: Artists Speak on Sept. 6. Juried by podcast producer and journalist Melina Paris.

The exhibition features more than 30 artists’ expressions on freedom out of more than 50 submissions.

Now is the time to speak louder than ever.

Art has always been a voice during turmoil, and Angel City Culture Quest presents this exhibition as a fundraiser and to engage and activate ideas around the theme, “Freedom!” We have been told so often that we are free by those in power, but does society accept this declaration without understanding the true meaning of Freedom? In our home, America, and around the world, people’s rights are being dismantled more every day. Call Freedom: Artists Speak invokes humanity’s inalienable right to CALL FREEDOM and thereby actualize it and speak it, in our communities and our lives.

Featuring the works of both visual and literary artists, this exhibition will explore the ways humanity reaches for and lives in freedom, both internally and within our world. Most importantly, it reminds people of their collective power.

Featured Artists Include:

Visual: Peggy Sivert Zask, Karena Massengill, Eric Almanza, Michael Davis, Peggy Reavey, Veronica Giorgetti, Lowell Nickel, Cora Ramirez-Vasquez, Sung-Hee Son, Samantha Son, Chun Son, William Vaughan, Luretia Tye Jasmin, Nida Amin, Martin Bustamante, Hirotaka Suzuki, Margie Rust, Javier Proenza, Adrianna S.-T, James Muscarello, Minna Philips, Silvia Wagensberg, Patricia Bonilla and Franky Garcia.

Literary: Nancy Lynée Woo, Steven T. Bramble, Spencer Seward, S. Greggory Moore, Audrey Shih, Ajala Sen, Jai Hudson, Eden S. Gonzalez, Macuilquiahuitl Ixeh and Helena Donato-Sapp.

The Sept. 6 opening reception will feature light fare and a curated wine selection. In addition, an Invitational Silent Auction will run during the opening reception until 5 pm. Stay tuned for events to be announced for the closing reception on Sept. 27.

Additionally, proceeds will benefit both ACCQ and these select ART nonprofits: Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC), Armory Center for the Arts and Collage: A Place for Art and Culture. In the interest of full disclosure, Melina is a board member at Collage and has written previously about artists at AGCC.

Range Projects Gallery, Hours: Friday, 12 to 3 pm and Saturday, 12 to 4 pm, or by appointment, 323-528-6839.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m., opening reception, Sept. 6 to 27

Cost: Suggested donation, $20-$25

Details: 323-528-6839; https://www.rangeprojects.art

Venue: Range Projects Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles

Like this: Like Loading...