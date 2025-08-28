Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s Trumptrolling & Cal Facts, Epstein Returns, and Another Censored Story

Trump-trolling by Gov Gavin Newsom

We have been getting a lot of attention on Fox News lately, but here are some cold, hard FACTS you won’t hear on that network.

Middle-class families in California pay LESS in taxes than in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

50 million of the 52 million jobs created since the Cold War have been created in Democratic administrations. Republican presidents have one thing in common: recession.

Life expectancy, infant mortality, deaths of despair, wages, and uninsured rates are all worse off in red states.

For Greg Abbott: California is the fourth-largest economy in the WORLD. We contribute $83 billion to the federal government, while Texas takes $71 billion.

California is #1 in manufacturing, #1 in farming, #1 in new business starts, #1 in tech and VC investments, #1 in Fortune 500 companies, and the #1 public higher education system in the country.

California has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and, as a result, has a 43% lower gun death rate than the rest of the U.S., according to data from the CDC, while President Trump oversaw the largest spike in homicides recorded in U.S. history.

Republicans across the country are fanning the flames of culture wars to distract from the fact that on health, wealth, and economic outcomes, they are failing.

When Democrats go on OFFENSE, we WIN.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER,

Gavin Newsom

Sacramento, Ca

They Lied

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump and his MAGA allies promised to release the Epstein files and bring justice to Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors….They lied.

Back in May, I first raised the concern that Donald Trump had directed the DOJ to conceal the Epstein Files because he was in them. Then Elon Musk and undisputed reporting confirmed that.

In late July, my Democratic colleagues and I pushed for a House vote to force the Trump administration to release the Epstein files. Instead of allowing the vote to take place, Speaker Mike Johnson sent the House home early for summer recess — all to avoid a vote that would require the full release of the Epstein Files, including any possible mentions, videos or other recordings of President Trump.

Now, Trump is manufacturing crisis after crisis to distract from his likely involvement — including deploying the National Guard in our nation’s capital.

I warned about this level of corruption years ago when I served as lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment. His presidency was never about public service. It was about power, profit, revenge and retribution.

Donald Trump truly believes that he is above the law. He uses the presidency to enrich himself, punish federal employees who speak the truth, and attack independent reporting. And Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they won’t hold him accountable.

But we will.

Dan Goldman,

US Congressman NY

DIDDLER ON THE ROOF (Poem version)

Why is Orange Hitler up on the roof?

Is Trump’s press conference a spoof?

Be careful! (He can’t even handle ramps.)

One misstep and Trump falls on a lamp

He’s not hiding from Melania up there

Trump’s Third Lady just doesn’t care

The Rapepublican President could fall

And his estranged wife wouldn’t even call

Just another censored story in the media

Could sex offender Don be any sleazier?

Melania never got over Stormy Daniels

But Melania was friends with Jeff Epstein

And Ghislane Maxwell, Trump’s friend too

Melania & Don were introduced by the two

First time they had sex was on that plane

Called “The Lolita Express”, how insane

The Trump couple are scum to their core

Deport him to Slovenia with his paid whore!

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

