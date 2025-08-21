Hahn Announces $20,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Teenager in Torrance

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Aug. 19 is announcing a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the June 18 death of 17-year-old Chyler Paton in the City of Torrance. Paton, who had recently graduated from Culver City High School, was shot at approximately 8:58 pm on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue. Torrance Fire Department personnel responded to the scene but Paton succumbed to his injuries.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Hahn’s motion to establish the reward last week. Hahn urges anyone with information to contact the Torrance Police Department Detective Division at 310-618-5570.

