Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:

Leisa Biggers, of Los Angeles, Aug. 19 has been appointed to the Commission on Judicial Performance. Biggers has been director of Human Resources at Los Angeles Community College District since 2021, where she was previously consultant from 2015 to 2021. She was the administrative services manager for the County of Santa Clara from 2013 to 2015. Biggers was the director of staff and Student Diversity at El Camino Community College District from 2010 to 2013. She was court administrator and court clerk for the Fifth Appellate District from 2005 to 2008. Biggers was supervising administrative specialist, Human Resources, for the Fourth Appellate District from 1998 to 2005. She is a member of the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation. Biggers earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the California State University, Fresno and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of Texas, El Paso. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Biggers is registered without party preference.

Jocelyn Weinstock, of Los Angeles, Aug. 15 was reappointed to the California Youth Empowerment Commission, where she has served since 2024. Weinstock has been an intern at Modern Animal since 2023. She is a junior venture capitalist for the Women Founders Network and tutor at High Rise Tutoring. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Weinstock is not registered to vote.

Michelle Yoon, of Los Angeles, Aug. 6 was appointed deputy director of external affairs and community outreach at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Yoon has been a product manager at the governor’s office of service and community engagement since 2022. She was senior operations officer at the California Department of Public Health from 2021 to 2022. Yoon was a program associate at the California Community Foundation from 2018 to 2021. She was an operations coordinator at the California Immigrant Policy Center from 2014 to 2018. Yoon was a research assistant at University of California, Los Angeles from 2011 to 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $138,000. Yoon is not registered to vote.

