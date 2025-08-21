The third annual Battle of Los Angeles Fishing Tournament, hosted by Reel Hope Inc., was more than just a competition — it was a celebration of community unity and family togetherness. What began as a tournament has quickly grown into a full fishing festival at Legg Lake, earning recognition as Los Angeles’ newest fishing festival.

This year’s event was the biggest yet. Check-in began at 7 a.m., with lines already forming early, and the tournament officially kicked off at 8 a.m. The crowd was significantly larger than last year — a clear sign of the tournament’s continued growth and the community’s excitement around fishing.

For the first time, a Youth Tournament was introduced, adding a new and exciting element to the event. This year’s overall youth winner was Jose Leon Jr., who won in the catfish and bluegill categories. Families came together, kids competed with enthusiasm, and it was inspiring to see the next generation of anglers experience the joy of fishing.

Last year, all kids were welcome, and they received fishing poles as prizes just for attending. This year was a youth tournament with a winner. Reel HOPE’s founder, Eldridge Hardley, said “the nonprofit still provided free fishing poles and prizes to all, but now we have a clear winner for competition.”

Adult Tournament – 2025 BOLA Champions

Derrick Coleman — Catfish Champion

Shawn Terrell — Crappie Champion

Eric Davis — Bluegill Champion

D. Mingshu Lu — Bass Champion

To donate to Reel Hope, visit https://tinyurl.com/Reel-Hope-INC

