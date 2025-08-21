Codepink and Sierra Club Natural Collaborators

It was a very successful event Aug. 16 at the LA Sierra Club summer picnic at Cabrillo Waterfront. Several Codepink San Pedro members attended, as well as a pleasant surprise visit by Tighe Barry from Washington DC Codepink. The organization handed out lots of campaign literature for the War Kills the Climate Campaign and asked the Sierra Club members to sign on to the pledge to bring together the peace and environmental movements. Members reported getting 100% positive responses.

“It’s almost as if the environmental movement was waiting for us to show up!” said Rachel Bruhnke, Codepink member. “We even met the president of the LA Chapter of the Sierra Club and she said, “‘Let’s talk. Let’s have this important conversation.’”

