Supervisors Honor 55th Anniversary of Chicano Moratorium and Strengthen Protections for Journalists

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Aug. 12 approved a motion introduced by Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, one of the largest Latino-led protests in U.S. history, and to strengthen protections for journalists covering public demonstrations.

The motion honors the life and legacy of journalist Rubén Salazar, who was killed during the 1970 protest, and recognizes the ongoing contributions of local and independent media outlets serving Latino and immigrant communities across Los Angeles County. It also directs the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to report on how it will ensure the safety and support of journalists working in the field.

“The Chicano Moratorium was a powerful demonstration of community strength, courage and resistance. Fifty-five years later, its lessons are as urgent as ever,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “Today’s motion reaffirms my commitment to truth, justice and transparency. We honor the memory of Rubén Salazar and uplift the work of today’s journalists who continue to shine a light on injustice. We must protect them, support them, and ensure their voices are never silenced.”

On Aug. 29, 1970, more than 20,000 people marched peacefully through unincorporated East Los Angeles to protest the Vietnam War. Led by activists who proudly identified as Chicanos, the protest challenged the disproportionate drafting of young Latino men and also demanded justice in education, employment and public investment.

The peaceful demonstration ended in tragedy when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department declared the protest unlawful, deployed tear gas from helicopters, and moved in on the crowd. Three people were killed, including Salazar, a Los Angeles Times journalist and one of the most prominent Latino voices in the media at the time. A tear gas projectile fired by a sheriff’s deputy struck and killed him as he sought refuge inside the Silver Dollar Bar.

The motion passed today recognizes the vital role of journalism and highlights the unique value of culturally relevant, community-based reporting. Even before the recent rise in immigration raids and especially now, outlets such as LA Taco, CALÓ News, LA Public Press and LAist have provided timely, accurate, and culturally nuanced information to Los Angeles County communities often overlooked by mainstream media.

The motion also draws a direct line between past and present, noting that many of the inequities the Chicano Moratorium protested still exist today. Under the Trump administration, housing and health care programs have been gutted, while immigration enforcement has seen a ballooning budget, and a rise in racial profiling and targeting on Latino communities in Los Angeles County and throughout the U.S.

