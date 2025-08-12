L.A. Briefs: Wilmington Moratorium on Smoke Shops and Hahn Increases Reward to Apprehend Octavio Montano Islas

Councilmember McOsker, Wilmington Residents, Call for a Moratorium on Smoke Shops

LOS ANGELES — Councilmember Tim McOsker introduced a motion Aug. 12 calling for an interim control ordinance or ICO to temporarily halt the spread of smoke shops in Council District 15 and direct city departments to study best practices for stronger regulations citywide.

Under city zoning laws, smoke shops — businesses that sell tobacco, nicotine, vape products, and related paraphernalia — can open “by right” with minimal oversight. This has led to a rapid increase in these establishments, often near schools, parks, daycare centers, and churches. Unlike cannabis businesses, which are subject to extensive regulation, smoke shops face limited permitting requirements, contributing to public health concerns and land-use conflicts.

On Aug. 12, McOsker joined members of the Wilmington community near Phineas Banning High School to highlight concerns about the growing number of smoke shops near homes, schools, and public spaces. Residents stressed the impacts on youth and the need for proactive action.

“Wilmington is a small town with a big heart that takes care of its own. Our community leaders have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for its residents and these smoke shops undermine that work by compromising our student’s safety while traveling to and from school,” said Alicia Baltazar, with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE). “These children are already at a disadvantage by growing up surrounded by refineries. The last thing they need is easy access to tobacco and tobacco products.”

McOsker’s motion directs the Department of City Planning, with support from the city attorney and other relevant departments, to prepare and process an ICO that would prohibit the establishment of new, or the expansion of, smoke shops anywhere in Council District 15 for 45 days, with possible extensions under state law.

The motion also calls for a report within 45 days on best practices from other cities, such as Redondo Beach, Long Beach, San Francisco, and New York City, covering zoning, licensing, buffer zones, youth-access controls, and permitting related to tobacco and smoke-shop businesses.

Hahn Increases Reward in 2022 Death of Child and her Father in North Long Beach Crash to $20,000

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Aug. 12 approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to reestablish and increase to $20,000 the county’s reward in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Octavio Montano Islas. Islas was identified as the drunk driver responsible for the deaths of 42-year-old Jose Palacios-Gonzalez and his three-year-old daughter Samantha Palacios as they slept in their North Long Beach apartment. The reward had previously been established at $10,000 and expired on Aug. 3.

Around 10 p.m. on March 1, 2022, Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a collision of a vehicle into an apartment building near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Rose Avenue. Jose Palacios-Gonzalez was declared deceased at the scene, while Samantha was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. LBPD detectives identified the driver, who fled the scene, as Montano Islas, who was 24 years old at the time.

The vehicle that Montano Islas was driving was a 2014 Dodge Ram. Detectives believe Montano Islas was drunk at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant was issued for him on two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence, and one count of felony hit and run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Scott Jenson of the Long Beach Police Department Detective Division at 562-570-7218.

Like this: Like Loading...