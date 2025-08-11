POLA Announces Three-Month Closure of Northbound I-110 On-Ramp, Southbound SR 47 Off-Ramp at Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 11, 2025 – The Port of Los Angeles Aug. 11 announced long-term closures near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro as part of the SR 47 Interchange Project. Starting Aug. 18, crews will close the northbound I-110 on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard and the southbound SR 47 off-ramp at Harbor Boulevard, while construction of the new roadway and ramps continues. A new northbound on-ramp to I-110 and southbound off-ramp to SR 47 will open in November 2025, along with a newly realigned Knoll Drive.

Residents and local commuters are encouraged to access the northbound I-110 from Gaffey Street in San Pedro, accessible from 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard. Drivers exiting the southbound SR 47 will be rerouted via Pacific Avenue to Harbor Boulevard.

Truckers should follow posted traffic signs and detours accordingly.

Those with questions may leave a message on the public phone line at 310-732-7778. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

The SR 47 Interchange Project is replacing the existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge, currently on the south side, with a new off-ramp on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange.

Details: portofla.org/sr47

Like this: Like Loading...