Join the San Pedro Expungement Clinic

Join Asm. Mike Gipson along with the Toberman Neighborhood Center for a free expungement clinic, giving community members the chance to clear their criminal record at no cost. This event is presented in partnership with the Los Angeles County Public Defender and is open to anyone with a criminal record who meets the eligibility requirements.

Space is limited; pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Benefits:

Increased employment opportunities

Legal protection in court

Personal satisfaction

Organizational membership opportunities

Help qualify for professional licensure opportunities

Completely free

Increase your life opportunities and start a brighter future for you and your family.

If you have any questions or would like to register over the phone, call Asm. Mike Gipson’s district office at 310-324-6408.

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.Aug. 14

Details: https://tinyurl.com/SP-expungement-clinic

Venue: Toberman Neighborhood Center, 131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro

