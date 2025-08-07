Carson Residents Protest Fireworks Petition and Hotel Conversion Plan

CARSON, California — Residents in Carson are raising alarm over two controversial issues: a petition to overturn the city’s fireworks ban and a proposed plan to convert an extended stay hotel into homeless housing.

Community members gathered recently to voice concerns that signature gatherers for the fireworks petition are misleading voters. Residents reported being approached with deceptive language about “supporting the right to vote” or signing for unrelated issues like pothole repairs. Petitioners need 6,800 valid signatures — 10% of Carson’s registered voters — for the measure to appear on the 2026 ballot.

“People are being tricked into signing,” said one speaker. “They’re misrepresenting what the petition is about, especially to seniors.”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising over the planned conversion of the Extended Stay America on Avalon Boulevard into 106 units of supportive housing using Project Homekey funds. City and county officials support the project, but residents question whether Carson has any say in the decision and worry about oversight, tenant selection and long-term safety.

“We fought hard to keep this city safe,” said another speaker. “We’re not against housing, but the community deserves transparency.”

City officials and residents are organizing efforts to monitor both issues and ensure public accountability.

