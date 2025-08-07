Two Killed in Separate San Pedro Shootings; Suspect Arrested After Standoff

By Chris Villanueva, Reporter

LOS ANGELES — Two men were killed in separate San Pedro shootings in July, police said.

On July 3, Los Angeles police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:40 p.m. at Troy’s Burgers, 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers found two men wounded; 20-year-old David Archuleta died at the scene, and a man in his 40s was hospitalized in serious condition. Detectives say the shooter, 29-year-old Chris Rene Roman Galindo, a documented gang member, fled in a dark Nissan. He was arrested July 23 after a standoff at an apartment complex on South Gaffey Street and faces five felony counts, including manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Police said the victims had retrieved a firearm during an earlier dispute before the shooting. Galindo’s bail is $1.3 million; his next court date is Aug. 27.

In an unrelated case, police said 21-year-old Mardoqueo Gomez was fatally shot July 20 near 25th Street and Gaffey after a traffic crash involving a landscaping crew. The suspected gunman, believed to be in his 50s, was arrested shortly after. No motive has been identified.

Harbor Division records show seven homicides in the area so far this year, unchanged from last year.

