Random Happening: Hang On to Your Buns, Long Beach Burger Week Starts Sunday

Mark your calendars and get ready for the 5th Annual Long Beach Burger Week, August 3 to 10.

Organized by Dream Agency and supported by Long Beach Food & Beverage, this event was designed to highlight local restaurants and an American sweetheart, the beloved burger.

From Sunday to Sunday, burger fans can find delight by choosing between a $5, $10, $15, $20 or $25 patty, paired with an array of fixings, at various restaurants throughout Long Beach. Find your burger at: https://burgerweeklb.com/burger-offers-2/

Long Beach Burger Week even has its own Facebook page, at: https://www.facebook.com/lbfoodandbeverage

